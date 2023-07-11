Birthday Club
Substitute teacher job far to be held Tuesday in Monclova

The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Ottawa Room at the Monclova...
The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Ottawa Room at the Monclova Community Center.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - A job fair for substitute teachers is scheduled for Tuesday at the Monclova Community Center.

Rachel Wixey & Associates along with the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West (ESCLEW) are hosting a job fair Tuesday for substitute teachers.

The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Ottawa Room at the Monclova Community Center. ESCLEW is looking to hire substitute teachers, behavior and academic coaches and substitute instructional assistants. The organization is searching for candidates with experience working with children.

Those interested in the job fair should bring a resume with them for onsite interviews. Interested candidates are also asked to submit their application and three professional references online at www.rachelwixey.com/employment.

