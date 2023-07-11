TARTA announces new bus service for attendees of Saturday’s African American Festival

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) has announced a new bus service for people who wish to attend events surrounding the city’s African American Festival Saturday.

The new service, Urban Express will run on a loop from the Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union to Jefferson Avenue and Summit Street with a drop-off near the Hilton Garden Inn Toledo Downtown. Customers interested in the route can pay $1.50 per ride or $3 for a day pass.

Trips from the credit union will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday and run every 30 minutes with the last trip back to the credit union leaving the downtown area at 11 p.m.

The African American Festival will feature a concert downtown starting at 3 p.m. with performances from Stokley, Ginuwine, Freddie Jackson, the Zapp band and more.

