Two firefighters hurt in overnight fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two firefighters were hurt in an overnight fire.

It happened on the 1100 block of Buckingham, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue.

Officials say the fire started in a second-story bedroom and was contained to that room.

The Fire Chief says that the structure appears to be occupied but no one has claimed to live there yet.

Both firefighters hurt were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire is still under investigation.

