University of Toledo to host free movie night Aug. 18 in the Glass Bowl

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo will be hosting a free movie night Aug. 18 in the Glass Bowl. The university is asking fans to vote for which movie will be shown.

The University of Toledo has narrowed down the list of potential movies to four. The four movies fans can vote for are, Monsters University, Encanto, Inside Out and Minions.

The free movie night will also feature bounce houses, movie-themed games and autographs from Toledo student-athletes.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 and the movie is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. To vote for the movie of your choice, click here.

