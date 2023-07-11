Warnings Ignored: Danger in Plain Sight airs Wednesday night
I-Team reveals school officials knew of trainer’s past offenses with minors
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - You think schools are a safe haven for children but the I-Team has discovered school officials knew about a trainer’s past offenses with kids. Now a former school employee is facing serious charges.
Zachary Gibson, a former Bowling Green strength coach for the high school basketball team, is facing a series of charges for alleged sex crimes. The I-Team special report on what school officials knew and when they knew it airs Wednesday night on Action News at 11:00 p.m. Watch it live on 13 Action News and on our website or streaming platforms.
