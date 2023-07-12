2 boaters rescued after fishing boat capsizes in Lake Erie of coast of Vermilion

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Two fishermen were rescued from Lake Erie after their boat capsized about one mile off the coast of the Vermilion Shores Condos, Vermilion Police confirmed.

VPD first learned of the boat around 2 p.m. on July 11.

The two men who were onboard the capsized 15-foot Thompson fishing boat were able to signal another nearby fishing boat for help, according to VPD.

The rescue boat arrived and pulled the fishermen out of the water, stated VPD.

First responders then learned that one of the rescued fishermen was having a medical emergency, said VPD.

The boaters who rescued the two fishermen out of the water headed back to the Vermilion River Port, according to VPD.

The VPD Marine Patrol Unit, Life Care Ambulance Service, and the Vermilion Fire Department were all sent out to help.

VPD stated first responders met the boaters at the Waterworks Docks where the man was treated for his medical emergency before being taken to the hospital.

After confirming everyone that was onboard was accounted for, VPD said its Marine Patrol Unit and Tow Boat US went to search for the capsized boat.

The U.S. Coast Guard out of Lorain went to the area, helped find the capsized boat, and collected items that were in the boat, said VPD.

Tow Boat US was able to flip the boat back onto its keel and tow it back to Lorain, according to VPD.

VPD said rescuers learned the small boat started taking on water from the sudden increase in the height of the waves and the bilge pump not functioning.

“This is a reminder on how quickly the weather and waves can change on Lake Erie,” VPD reminded boaters.

“This is a great example of many different agencies and the public working together during an emergency towards a positive outcome,” Vermilion Police stated. “The assisting boaters, VPD Dispatch, VPD Road Patrol, VPD MPU, VFD, Life Care, Tow Boat US and the USCG all played their part during this emergency.”

2 boaters rescued after fishing boat capsizes in Lake Erie of coast of Vermilion (Vermilion Police)

