7/12: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Charge your phones to receive severe weather alerts this evening, as hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes are all possible. A complex of storms is racing across the Midwest today, with 6pm-10pm our most likely timeframe in Toledo. Once that clears, we’re eyeing more widespread showers as the severe threats drops. Thursday’s storms will heavily depend on how tonight’s round shapes up, though isolated stronger storms would be more likely east of I-75 on current projections. Another stormy evening is possible Friday, as highs bounce between 80F and 90F for the next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.