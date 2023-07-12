Birthday Club
7/12: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Strong storms possible this evening
Strong storms possible this evening, as hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Charge your phones to receive severe weather alerts this evening, as hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes are all possible. A complex of storms is racing across the Midwest today, with 6pm-10pm our most likely timeframe in Toledo. Once that clears, we’re eyeing more widespread showers as the severe threats drops. Thursday’s storms will heavily depend on how tonight’s round shapes up, though isolated stronger storms would be more likely east of I-75 on current projections. Another stormy evening is possible Friday, as highs bounce between 80F and 90F for the next week.

