Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

7/12/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast 2

***FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THROUGH 2AM THURSDAY***
7/12/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast Update
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Chance of strong/severe storms through 2am. Main threats are damaging wind, large hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Dry after 2am and muggy, lows in the mid 60s. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, slight chance of a storm for the very southeast corner of the viewing area (most areas will stay dry), highs in the lower 80s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of a few late evening showers, very warm and humid, highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
A police officer was shot on i-70 in Columbus, Ohio, on July 6, 2023.
Manhunt for Columbus police shooting over, 2 arrested
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently
These photos show Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder.
Juvenile suspects convicted in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens

Latest News

7/12/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast Update
7/12/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast Update
7/12/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast 2
7/12/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
13 Action News Weather - Noon
Strong storms possible this evening, as hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes can't be ruled...
7/12: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast