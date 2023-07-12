7/12/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast 2

TONIGHT: Chance of strong/severe storms through 2am. Main threats are damaging wind, large hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Dry after 2am and muggy, lows in the mid 60s. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, slight chance of a storm for the very southeast corner of the viewing area (most areas will stay dry), highs in the lower 80s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of a few late evening showers, very warm and humid, highs in the upper 80s.

