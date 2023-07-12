Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

75-year-old delivery driver dies after industrial metal fell on him, coroner says

FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.
FILE - The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man was killed in what appeared to be a freak accident at an industrial plant in Kentucky Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, Edwin Hamilton was making a delivery to the plant when a piece of industrial metal fell on him when he was outside his vehicle, killing him.

His body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The coroner said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
A police officer was shot on i-70 in Columbus, Ohio, on July 6, 2023.
Manhunt for Columbus police shooting over, 2 arrested
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently
These photos show Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder.
Juvenile suspects convicted in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens

Latest News

A father and son were killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver.
Father, son killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver
Nearly $200 billion in pandemic unemployment payments ‘could have been improper’
Nearly $200 billion in pandemic unemployment payments ‘could have been improper’
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans
Improper Pandemic Relief Payments
Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her...
Snowshovels in hand, Vermonters volunteer to clean up after epic floods