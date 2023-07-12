Band of Bellevue brothers to be honored with plaque at U.S. Navy Memorial in D.C.

BELLEVUE, Ohio (WTVG) - The names of six Oddo brothers will be forever etched on a plaque at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington D.C.

The six brothers, Sam, Chuck, Bill, Jim Carl and Dick all served together in the United States Navy with three of them serving together on the U.S.S Newport News.

Sam was the first of the six brothers to join the military.

“It all started with my Uncle Sam. He was the oldest one. When he was in high school, his best friend was killed in World War II. So he felt in his heart that he wanted to serve,” Roger Oddo, the son of Dick Oddo said. “He dropped out of high school and joined the Navy to serve.”

Dozens of descendants of the brothers gathered at the Sandusky County Veterans Memorial Park in Fremont. After making a trip to Washington D.C. and visiting the U.S. Navy Memorial, Roger Oddo came up with the idea to honor the brothers’ service.

At first, he set the goal of raising enough money for a small memorial.

“When I first started this I thought ‘Let’s get to $3,000 for a small plaque and a few of us will go to Washington,’” Roger Oddo said. “Before I knew it, we’d raised $10,000 and about 50 of us were going to the ceremony.”

The plaque will be unveiled at the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington D.C. later this week with many of the family members planning to be in attendance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.