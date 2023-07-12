BG city opens doors to new municipal administration building

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green residents are getting their first inside look at the new city building during an open house event Wednesday afternoon.

Workers were washing windows and making sure a few last-minute punch items were addressed before city workers can move into their new 31,00 square foot home.

“All of our city departments are now in this building, public utilities, income tax, planning, zoning, economic development, in addition up to administration, everything is centrally located in this building right here in the heart of our downtown,” Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher said.

The city is saying so long to their former home, located just west of their new building, which was built in the early 1900′s.

“That building served as an elementary school until it was condemned for use as an elementary school, then it became a Bowling Green library, it was a Bowling Green library until it was condemned for use as a library, and then the city said well, we’ll make this the administration building,” Aspacher said.

The new city building now occupies the space where the former post office and senior center once sat.

“We recognized first of all our responsibility to preserve the historic façade of this building, that really is the most significant and meaningful historical aspect of the original building,” Aspacher said.

The city took out a bond to cover the cost of construction.

“It’s a $14 million dollar building, and it will be paid over the next thirty years,” Lori Tretter, municipal administrator for the city said.

Tretter said the building will better serve its citizens.

“When you came into our old building, it was a maze, it was built as a school, so people would wander around, they didn’t get consolidated services. It’s a nice work environment for our employees as well, and we are very proud of this building,” Tretter said.

The building officially opens on July 18.

