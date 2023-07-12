Birthday Club
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island

Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near South Bass Island around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SOUTH BASS ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials searched for nearly 24 hours for a boater who went missing on Lake Erie Tuesday night.

According to officials with the U.S. Coast Guard, several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27-foot boat near South Bass Island around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. He was separated from the vessel by wind and current, the Coast Guard said.

The search efforts were suspended Wednesday night pending further developments.

Few details about how the man went overboard are known. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

