Coast Guard searching for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island

SOUTH BASS ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are searching for a boater who went missing on Lake Erie Tuesday night.

According to officials with the U.S. Coast Guard, several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near South Bass Island around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The search continued into early Wednesday morning.

Few details about how the man went overboard are known. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.