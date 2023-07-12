Couple looking for answers after cat goes missing, claims landlord trapped the cat

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe County couple’s search for their beloved pet is getting catty.

The couple claims the management of their mobile home community trapped their cat, but won’t tell the couple where the pet is.

Juliann Oaks told 13 Action News her cat Henami went missing two weeks ago from a relative’s home in the Inverness Mobile Home Community in Temperance. At first, Oaks and her boyfriend thought Henami would come back on her own, but as time passed they became increasingly worried and took to a facebook page to see if they could find any leads.

“We had a lot of people come forward and say that their cats are also missing and they’ve seen the maintenance people capturing cats with nets and all that,” said Oaks.

Oaks contacted the property manager to see if she could get any answers.

“She told me she could not disclose that information,” said Oaks.

13 Action News was told the same response when reached out to the property manager, who also declined to comment further. That’s why Oaks and her boyfriend decided to take the search a step further and ask law enforcement for help.

“What he got out of her was that the cats were supposedly taken to a farm in Ida, Michigan... we called a couple of farms in Ida and nobody has taken in any cats,” said Oaks, “at least that’s what they’re saying.”

It’s an idea Oaks is having a hard time wrapping her head around.

“You’d think that maybe they’d be taken to a shelter where they could be taken care of, but it’s just really odd to me,” said Oaks.

All she wants is Henami back home.

“It’s not just me, there’s also other people who are missing their babies. It’s just aggravating and sad,” said Oaks.

If you know where Henami is or any of her whereabouts, you can reach out to Oaks through the facebook group “Bedford Unleased” where Oaks made the post about Henami’s disappearance.

