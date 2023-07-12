Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A duck made its way onto a roller coaster at Cedar Point and went for a wild ride.

The duck apparently flew into the train of the Millennium Force while it was in operation earlier this week, a Cedar Point spokesperson confirmed. Photos reviewed by 13 Action News showed the duck tucked behind a seat back. The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.

Once the ride came to a stop, the duck was safely removed from the train. The spokesperson says it appears a guest immediately went to take the duck while people were getting off the ride before the maintenance team made it there to assist. It’s unclear where the guest took the duck next.

A mystery, indeed,” the company spokesperson added.

