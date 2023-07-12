Election officials warn of misinformation on Issue 1 campaign materials

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local elections officials are warning to be on the lookout for misinformation as the first ballots are being cast this week in Ohio’s August special election.

Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state’s constitution. Lucas County officials tell 13 Action News that separate mailers from both sides of the issue are being sent to voters and contain false information.

One has Perrysburg residents voting in Lucas County, but Perrysburg is located in Wood County. Another shows the One Government Center return address, but the Lucas County Board of Elections moved locations to an address on Sylvania Ave. Officials say they’ve reached out to the groups sending out the information to inform them of the errors.

Meantime, spending for the election is ramping up. The Columbus-based ad-tracking firm Medium Buying says groups opposed to Issue 1 have spent more than $3 million on TV ads so far. This week, the group Protect Ohio Women launched the first TV campaign in support of Issue 1, spending $90,000 dollars on ads.

