Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Election officials warn of misinformation on Issue 1 campaign materials

Lucas County officials say separate mailers from both sides of the issue are being sent to voters and contain false information.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local elections officials are warning to be on the lookout for misinformation as the first ballots are being cast this week in Ohio’s August special election.

Issue 1 asks voters whether it should be harder to change the state’s constitution. Lucas County officials tell 13 Action News that separate mailers from both sides of the issue are being sent to voters and contain false information.

One has Perrysburg residents voting in Lucas County, but Perrysburg is located in Wood County. Another shows the One Government Center return address, but the Lucas County Board of Elections moved locations to an address on Sylvania Ave. Officials say they’ve reached out to the groups sending out the information to inform them of the errors.

Meantime, spending for the election is ramping up. The Columbus-based ad-tracking firm Medium Buying says groups opposed to Issue 1 have spent more than $3 million on TV ads so far. This week, the group Protect Ohio Women launched the first TV campaign in support of Issue 1, spending $90,000 dollars on ads.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
A police officer was shot on i-70 in Columbus, Ohio, on July 6, 2023.
Manhunt for Columbus police shooting over, 2 arrested
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently
These photos show Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder.
Juvenile suspects convicted in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens

Latest News

Zachary Gibson
What BG Schools knew about trainer charged with sex crimes against minors
Election officials warn of misinformation on Issue 1 campaign materials
Ohio Medical Marijuana
Ohio Medical Board approves new condition for medical marijuana, 2 rejected
Metroparks Meetup: Restoring the Audubon Islands
Metroparks Meetup: Restoring the Audubon Islands