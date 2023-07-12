Birthday Club
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Evening Severe Storm Threat

Stay weather aware the rest of today
First Alert Weather Day (Today)
First Alert Weather Day (Today)(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13 Action News First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for later Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The severe weather threat has increased with the weather team’s latest data and conditions are coming together to create a higher chance for severe storms, especially between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Threats include damaging wind, large hail, torrential rain, frequent lightning, and possibly tornadoes with any storms that rumble through.

Not everyone is guaranteed rainfall, but the severe threat does include the entire viewing area. Supercells are a concern during the evening hours as low-level shear increases, creating spin in the atmosphere. After 10pm, the severe threat is expected to decrease, but the risk for heavy rainfall that could cause flooding will increase.

Check the latest forecast at the link here. Download the First Alert Weather apps through the link here for the latest updates and follow our meteorologists on social media to stay weather aware.

13 Action News Weather - Noon

