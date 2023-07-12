Community to celebrate former K9 officer in his final days

CLYDE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Clyde Police Department and community is holding a celebration for retired K9 Officer Lasso in his final days.

A procession for the final days of K9 Lasso’s life will begin at 5:45 Wednesday in the Clyde High School parking lot. The former officer served at two agencies over an 8-year period and partnered with Officer Carla Schaffer in 2016. Schaffer considered K9 Lasso to be her best friend and the two were partners until his retirement in February of 2023.

“The meanest thing God has ever done was let dogs grow old,” said Officer Schaffer. “Thank you [K9 Lasso] for always getting me back home to my family. I owe you a debt that can never be repaid.”

Throughout his time in the force, officials say K9 Lasso has taken numerous guns and countless amounts of drugs off the streets, including a cash seizure of $27,000 and 68 grams of Methamphetamine. In 2018, he earned a gold medal in an area search competition at the Ohio Police and Fire Games. The following year he returned to earn two silver medals.

A memorial service for K9 Officer Lasso will be held at Mitchell-Auxter’s Funeral Home in Clyde. The service is scheduled for Sunday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

