Faith-based organizations partner for gun violence forum

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Two faith-based organizations announced their partnership to address the gun violence epidemic in a forum scheduled for July 30 at 1 p.m.

Olivet Lutheran Church is hosting a forum with Moms Demand Action, to bring together teams from the Toledo area to teach the community about their efforts in promoting gun safety, breaking cycles of violence, and reducing gun violence within local communities. Those wanting to attend must RSVP by July 25 to Olivet Lutheran Church at 419-882-2077, or email Shannon Walker at operations@olivetsylvania.org.

“Our goals are to impact gun safety legislation, address mental health and gun violence in our area, and collaborate with other faith-based organizations to reduce overall gun violence,” said Mike Linehan, a member of the Olivet Lutheran Church’s Community Mission Emphasis team. “We’ve seen from the record number of mass shootings this year that these incidents can happen anywhere. We want to be proactive, rather than reactive, in our efforts to reduce gun violence.”

Moms Demand Action is a grassroots movement focused on gun violence and promoting stronger safety legislation. Shannon Watts, a mother of five, founded the organization when she started a Facebook group after the Sandy Hook school shooting tragedy. They are the on-the-ground grassroots organization for Everytown for Gun Safety, its parent organization. Moms Demand Action has chapters in every state, including Toledo.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.