Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Fourth annual Summer Pops Concert scheduled for Aug. 23

Sylvania Arts
Sylvania Arts(Sylvania Arts)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Community Orchestra announced Tuesday that the fourth annual free Summer Pops Concert will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

The free concert will be held on the west side of Olander Park and will feature a special appearance by the Ballet Theatre or Toledo. The Summer Pops Concert is a part of the Summer Serenades Concert Series presented by Outdoor Sylvania Community Parks.

People planning to attend the concert are welcome to bring their own lawn chair, blanket and picnic basket.

The music that will be played will include patriotic pieces, American jazz, a children’s “farmyard classic” and more.

Parking for the event will be free and food trucks will be onsite. The event is completely free but donations are welcomed to support the Sylvania Community Orchestra.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
A police officer was shot on i-70 in Columbus, Ohio, on July 6, 2023.
Manhunt for Columbus police shooting over, 2 arrested
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently
These photos show Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder.
Juvenile suspects convicted in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens

Latest News

The first Vetstravaganza is a free event that will feature kid’s games, a cake walk, a bake...
Inaugural Vetstravaganza slated for Aug. 5 in Bowling Green
Pizza Palooza is returning to Centennial Terrace July 21 and 22 with nine different pizza...
Who has the best pizza in the area? Pizza Palooza is looking to answer that July 21 & 22
Sal Vulcano
Sal Vulcano coming to Stranahan Theater in October
The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) has announced a new bus service for people...
TARTA announces new bus service for attendees of Saturday’s African American Festival