Fourth annual Summer Pops Concert scheduled for Aug. 23

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Community Orchestra announced Tuesday that the fourth annual free Summer Pops Concert will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

The free concert will be held on the west side of Olander Park and will feature a special appearance by the Ballet Theatre or Toledo. The Summer Pops Concert is a part of the Summer Serenades Concert Series presented by Outdoor Sylvania Community Parks.

People planning to attend the concert are welcome to bring their own lawn chair, blanket and picnic basket.

The music that will be played will include patriotic pieces, American jazz, a children’s “farmyard classic” and more.

Parking for the event will be free and food trucks will be onsite. The event is completely free but donations are welcomed to support the Sylvania Community Orchestra.

