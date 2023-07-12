Birthday Club
Inaugural Vetstravaganza slated for Aug. 5 in Bowling Green

The first Vetstravaganza is a free event that will feature kid’s games, a cake walk, a bake sale, a craft and vendor show, food trucks, auctions and live music.(Gray)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Angels in Arms announced its inaugural Vetstravaganza and Straight to Hell Bike Run which will be held on Aug. 5 in Bowling Green.

The first Vetstravaganza is a free event that will feature kid’s games, a cake walk, a bake sale, a craft and vendor show, food trucks, auctions and live music. The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with registration for the bike run. The bike run will then begin at 10:30 a.m.

There is a $22 per person fee to participate in the bike run and $22 fee to have a car or bike in the show. Pre-registration for the bike run is open now, to register contact Jennifer Genson at 419-575-0809 or Mark Shamp at 419-601-4117.

Vetstravaganza will be held in the Woodland Mall parking lot behind the Alehouse entrance.

Angels in Arms is a local non-profit started by a veteran. The group supports local law enforcement, first responders and veteran in need. The event on Aug. 5 is being held to help raise money for emergency services and veterans in need.

