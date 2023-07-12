Birthday Club
July 12th Weather Forecast

Showers & Storms Likely At Times Next 36 Hours
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few showers and storms will remain possible this morning. Additional showers and storms could develop late afternoon into the evening hours. Some of those storms this evening could be severe with hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes possible. The severe threat will quickly transition to heavy rain, lightning, and wind late evening into the overnight hours. Additional storms are now likely on Thursday especially from Toledo to the east. Some of these storms could once again reach severe criteria with damaging wind, hail, heavy rain, and intense lightning in our eastern counties. Friday is expected to be dry during the day. Friday night could bring another round of showers and storms. Redeveloping thunderstorms are likely on Saturday. Storms could be strong to severe if we get enough mid-day sunshine. Sunday generally looks dry. A cold front is expected to sweep through the area Monday evening. This could lead to another line of thunderstorms. At this time, it appears that storms could be severe late Monday, but that could easily change in the days ahead. Temperatures over the next week are expected to be in the middle 80s most days. Friday will be a little hotter and highs may only reach 80 by next Tuesday.

