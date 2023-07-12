Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Woman hit by metal from Top Thrill Dragster sues Cedar Fair

Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along on May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in...
Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along on May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in Sandusky, Ohio.(AP Photo/Paul M. Walsh, File)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury when a metal piece from a Cedar Point roller coaster fell off and hit her is suing the amusement park’s parent company.

The lawsuit alleges the Rachel Hawes became permanently disabled, will no longer be able to work, and racked up more than $2 million in medical bills after she was struck by a piece of metal from the Top Thrill Dragster in 2021. Further medical expenses are expected to exceed $10 million.

A lawsuit against Cedar Fair was filed on Erie County Common Pleas court on Monday.

We’ve reached out to Cedar Fair, as well as the attorneys for the plaintiffs, and are waiting to hear back.

Check back for more details shortly. Read the lawsuit in full below.

Hawes Case by 13abc on Scribd

Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster to be retired

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
A police officer was shot on i-70 in Columbus, Ohio, on July 6, 2023.
Manhunt for Columbus police shooting over, 2 arrested
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently
These photos show Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder.
Juvenile suspects convicted in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens

Latest News

The new Bowling Green Municipal Administration building features the front façade of the former...
BG city opens doors to new municipal administration building
Ohio's poverty rate increased for the first time in more than a decade, according to a new...
Ohio poverty rate increases for first time in over a decade, report finds
Ohio poverty rate increases for first time in over a decade, report finds
Ohio poverty rate increases for first time in over a decade, report finds