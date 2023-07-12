Woman hit by metal from Top Thrill Dragster sues Cedar Fair

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Michigan woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury when a metal piece from a Cedar Point roller coaster fell off and hit her is suing the amusement park’s parent company.

The lawsuit alleges the Rachel Hawes became permanently disabled, will no longer be able to work, and racked up more than $2 million in medical bills after she was struck by a piece of metal from the Top Thrill Dragster in 2021. Further medical expenses are expected to exceed $10 million.

A lawsuit against Cedar Fair was filed on Erie County Common Pleas court on Monday.

