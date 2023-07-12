Birthday Club
Police pursuit ends in crash, 2 hospitalized

Eugene Kiser, 29, was allegedly driving erratically near Sylvania and Jackman.
Eugene Kiser, 29, was allegedly driving erratically near Sylvania and Jackman.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday with injuries sustained during a police pursuit.

Eugene Kiser, 29, was allegedly driving erratically near Sylvania and Jackman. Police pursued Kiser north on Jackman before he crashed into another vehicle around 8:30 p.m.

Both Kiser and the 45-year-old woman in the other vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital.

Jackman Road will be closed between Laskey and Christian until a power pole is repaired.

Kiser was arrested on several outstanding warrants.

