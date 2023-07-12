Power outages reported after utility pole catches fire in Napoleon

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Power outages were reported Wednesday afternoon after a utility pole caught fire near Snyder Chevrolet in Napoleon.

According to the city manager, the insulator burned through causing a pole to catch fire. There was also an explosion about six feet from the top of the pole.

As a result of the fire and explosion, power outages were reported in the area. Officials were able to get the power back on for most residents within the first hour. However, some will be without power for a little bit longer.

