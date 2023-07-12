ProMedica Back to the 90′s concert canceled

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series announced Wednesday that its Friday ‘Back to the 90′s Tour’ is canceled.

The organization said the cancelation was “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

Ticket holders can receive full refunds.

For tickets purchased through Ticketmaster:

Online purchases will automatically be refunded.

For tickets purchased through the Huntington Center Box Office:

Refunds will be available at the Huntington Center Box Office during normal business hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For tickets purchased through third parties:

Ticket holders will need to contact their point of purchase for tickets bought through third-party websites.

