Sal Vulcano coming to Stranahan Theater in October

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A founder and star of truTV’s long-running show, “Impractical Jokers” will be performing at the Stranahan Theater in October.

Pre-sale tickets to see Sal Vulcano will be available July 13 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Then on July 14, tickets for the public will go on sale starting at 10 a.m.

The show is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Prices for the show will range from $39.75 to $59.75 plus fees. When the tickets go on sale, they can be found here. The tickets can also be purchased in person at the theater’s box office or by phone at 419-381-8851.

