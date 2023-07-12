Birthday Club
Two injured in shooting at Weiler Homes

Weiler Homes shooting
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police search for suspects after a shooting in east Toledo injures two after midnight Wednesday.

Officials found two people suffering gunshot wounds at Weiler Homes.

They were alert and talking to first responders as they were taken to the hospital.

Any one with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

