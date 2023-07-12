Two injured in shooting at Weiler Homes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police search for suspects after a shooting in east Toledo injures two after midnight Wednesday.

Officials found two people suffering gunshot wounds at Weiler Homes.

They were alert and talking to first responders as they were taken to the hospital.

Any one with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

