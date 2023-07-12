Whitmer teacher to donate kidney to student

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A geometry teacher at Whitmer High School is donating a kidney to a student in need after seeing the student and his family on 13 Action News in February.

Roman McCormick and his family first appeared on 13 Action News in February when they were desperately searching for a kidney donor to keep him from going on dialysis.

At just 15 years old, Roman McCormick needed a new kidney as a result of Bor Syndrome. Bor Syndrome is a genetic condition that causes kidney malfunction.

“You feel helpless because you know you can’t do anything and you have to depend on donors,” Roman McCormick’s mom, Jamie Redd said.

When Roman McCormick and his family went on 13 Action News in February, they asked people to get tested to see if they could be a match. That night, Roman McCormick’s geometry teacher at Whitmer High School was watching the news.

“I saw Roman on the news in February and saw that he needed a kidney. So, then the next day I went and got tested,” Eddie McCarthy, a geometry teacher at Whitmer High School said. “I wasn’t even sure what my blood type was.”

After five months of testing, McCarthy found out he was a perfect match. Now, their surgeries are one week away.

“I’m just really excited to be able to do this. I’m really excited for Roman, for the rest of his life,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said the best part so far is finally getting to tell the family.

“When he called me, I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.’ Because I was so glad it was someone who knew Roman and knew his story and knew his personality and knew how deserving he was,” Redd said.

It is a relief for Roman’s parents. his father says he hopes Roman will be able to play soccer again, a hobby Roman gave up four years ago.

“For him to say, ‘I’m just too tired to do this anymore.’ It was just heartbreaking,” Dan McCormick, Roman’s dad said. “I just want him to be able to experience what every other 15-year-old experiences. Get his energy back. Be able to go out and just do normal things again.”

