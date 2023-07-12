Who has the best pizza in the area? Pizza Palooza is looking to answer that July 21 & 22

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pizza Palooza is returning to Centennial Terrace July 21 and 22 with nine different pizza vendors vying for the title of best pizza in Northwest Ohio.

According to an official with the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce, an estimated 8,000 people are expected to attend and vote in the annual contest. The vendors that will be competing include; Bambino’s, Half Time, Romeo’s, Mama Mary’s, Vikings Pizzeria, Jets Pizza, J-Cups, Dandino’s and Bombay Kitchen.

Voting for the best pizza place will be done on location on an iPad. Each attendee will be given one vote for the duration of the event with voting closing at 8:45 p.m. on the 22nd.

The price of admission to the event is $6 for attendees over the age of 13, children 12 and under are free. Advance tickets will be available in the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce office.

Vendors will sell cheese or pepperoni and specialty pizza by the slice with the option to also purchase a whole pizza.

After the votes are tallied, the People’s Choice Awards will be awarded.

The third annual Jim Jacob Strength & Spirit Award will also be given to an individual, pizza vendor or sponsor who shows sportsmanship, a great attitude and a sense of comradery. The award is named after Jim Jscob, the found of J-Cups Pizza who lost his battle with cancer in 2019.

For people who want sweets and not pizza, there will also be booths set up for Mayberry Ice Cream, Susie Lynne’s Lemonade and Olde Tyme Kettle Korn.

The event is scheduled for July 21 and 22 starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m. each day.

