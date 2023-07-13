7/13: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Hillsdale County went under a tornado warning around midnight last night, though most of us dodged the instability to get storms going. Most of us will stay dry for the next 36 hours -- warming near 90F tomorrow -- then showers and some rumbles of thunder return early Saturday, becoming more widespread and intense that afternoon. The final round of the Dana Open on Sunday may have a stray shower or two, though the next best rain chance waits until the weekend (and tournament) is over.

