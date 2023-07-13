Birthday Club
7/13: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Warm Friday; storms return Saturday
Mostly dry for the next 36 hours, then storms return early Saturday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Hillsdale County went under a tornado warning around midnight last night, though most of us dodged the instability to get storms going. Most of us will stay dry for the next 36 hours -- warming near 90F tomorrow -- then showers and some rumbles of thunder return early Saturday, becoming more widespread and intense that afternoon. The final round of the Dana Open on Sunday may have a stray shower or two, though the next best rain chance waits until the weekend (and tournament) is over.

