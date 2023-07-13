Birthday Club
7/13/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

7/13/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, fog possible, lows in the lower to mid 60s. FRIDAY: AM fog possible, then partly cloudy with a very small chance of an evening shower, highs in the upper 80s. SATURDAY: Chance of AM showers, the showers and storms likely in the afternoon, chance of storms dropping in the evening, highs in the lower 80s. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, another small chance of a pop up PM shower (20%), highs in the mid 80s.

7/13/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
July 13th Weather Forecast