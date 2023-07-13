$9M bond set for Cleveland mass shooting suspect (body camera video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 25-year-old man accused of shooting nine people in Cleveland’s Warehouse District on Sunday, July 9, made his first court appearance in Cleveland Municipal Court Thursday morning.

Jaylon Jennings pleaded not guilty to nine counts of attempted murder, having weapons while under disability, discharge of a firearm upon or over a public road or highway and CCW permit.

The judge set bond at $9 million.

On Thursday afternoon, Cleveland police released body camera video from the officers first on the scene.

Jaylon Jennings (mug shot released by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff on July 12, 2023) ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Jennings was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 2900 block of Toledo Ave. in Lorain. Cleveland police said they were able to locate Jennings with help from the U.S. Marshals.

Jaylon Jennings (Source: Lorain County Sheriff’s Department.)

The mass shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of W. 6th Street.

All nine victims were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Cleveland Police: 9 victims in Sunday's mass shooting (Source: WOIO)

According to Jennings’ arrest warrant, he saw several of the victims inside Rumor Bar & Lounge and “purposely attempted to cause the death of nine individuals by intentionally retrieving a firearm.”

Cleveland police said Jennings got the weapon from the trunk of his car parked in a lot on W. 6th Street.

After getting the gun, Jennings allegedly did “approach his victims firing shots in their direction”, according to the arrest warrant.

Court records show he has a lengthy criminal record.

