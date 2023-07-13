Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

$9M bond set for Cleveland mass shooting suspect (body camera video)

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 25-year-old man accused of shooting nine people in Cleveland’s Warehouse District on Sunday, July 9, made his first court appearance in Cleveland Municipal Court Thursday morning.

Jaylon Jennings pleaded not guilty to nine counts of attempted murder, having weapons while under disability, discharge of a firearm upon or over a public road or highway and CCW permit.

The judge set bond at $9 million.

On Thursday afternoon, Cleveland police released body camera video from the officers first on the scene.

Jaylon Jennings (mug shot released by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff on July 12, 2023)
Jaylon Jennings (mug shot released by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff on July 12, 2023)((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Jennings was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 2900 block of Toledo Ave. in Lorain. Cleveland police said they were able to locate Jennings with help from the U.S. Marshals.

Jaylon Jennings
Jaylon Jennings(Source: Lorain County Sheriff’s Department.)

The mass shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of W. 6th Street.

All nine victims were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Cleveland Police: 9 victims in Sunday's mass shooting
Cleveland Police: 9 victims in Sunday's mass shooting(Source: WOIO)

According to Jennings’ arrest warrant, he saw several of the victims inside Rumor Bar & Lounge and “purposely attempted to cause the death of nine individuals by intentionally retrieving a firearm.”

Cleveland police said Jennings got the weapon from the trunk of his car parked in a lot on W. 6th Street.

After getting the gun, Jennings allegedly did “approach his victims firing shots in their direction”, according to the arrest warrant.

Court records show he has a lengthy criminal record.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
A police officer was shot on i-70 in Columbus, Ohio, on July 6, 2023.
Manhunt for Columbus police shooting over, 2 arrested
These photos show Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder.
Juvenile suspects convicted in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
Noise complaints rile Sylvania Twp. neighborhood
“Maybe I did play ‘Ms. Rachel’ too loud” - Noise complaints rile Sylvania Twp. neighborhood

Latest News

School choice graphic
How much Ohio families can receive under expanded school voucher program
The suspect allegedly shot a 28-year-old man at a Gas n Go in the 1400 block of Starr Avenue.
Toledo juvenile accused of attempted murder pleads not guilty
The celebrity stylist is from Toledo
Toledo-native nominated for Emmy for work on Abbott Elementary
Leonard Delong Jr.
Van Wert man charged with felony for threatening to burn down jail