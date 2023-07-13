Birthday Club
Both directions of Route 2 near Lucas/Ottawa county line shut down due to crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash involving a car and a semi-truck has shut down both directions of State Route 2 near the Lucas/Ottawa County line.

According to an official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the road will be shut down until the crash can be cleared.

At this time, the number of injuries and severity of injuries is unknown.

