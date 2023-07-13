Both directions of Route 2 near Lucas/Ottawa county line shut down due to crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash involving a car and a semi-truck has shut down both directions of State Route 2 near the Lucas/Ottawa County line.

According to an official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the road will be shut down until the crash can be cleared.

At this time, the number of injuries and severity of injuries is unknown.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.