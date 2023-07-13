City of Toledo crews will be in Point Place July 17-21 for final tornado debris collection

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews with the City of Toledo will be in the Point Place area July 17-21 to complete a final round of debris collection from the tornado that touched down in mid-June.

The crews will be closing down Ottawa River Road Monday, July 17 while a new mini roundabout is added to the intersection with 108th.

Tuesday, crews will work to clear debris on Ottawa River Road and begin moving into neighborhoods. Republic Service will complete its regularly scheduled trash and recycling collection Wednesday. Crews will also continue brush clean up throughout the neighborhoods Wednesday and Thursday.

Republic Service will come through again Thursday, this time to collect any scheduled bulk pickups. Residents are urged to use their free monthly bulk pick-up with Republic Service for household items such as furniture and appliances.

Crews with the City of Toledo will do a final sweep of the neighborhoods Friday.

For further information, contact Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

