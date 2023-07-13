Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: Shobu by Kengo

Shobu by Kengo serves traditional Japanese Sushi and Yakitori and is located inside Toledo’s Hollywood Casino.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Talk about a lucky streak. Raw food or cooked, you can’t lose at Shobu by Kengo inside Hollywood Casino Toledo.

“We’ve had Kengo downtown for 8 years, and we just opened up Kato Ramen next door, and then we opened this, Shobu by Kengo in the casino January 29th,” owner Kengo Kato explained. “You know, we really tried to emulate what we have downtown and we tried to bring it here.”

Chef Mike Pawliski walks us through the menu, showcasing some of the raw rolls and cooked Yakitori Japanese street food. It’s all a delight for the senses.

Keep in mind, it’s an adults-only affair in an intimate setting. You can bet it’s an experience to remember. Check out Shobu by Kengo here: https://www.hollywoodcasinotoledo.com/dining/shobu-by-kengo

