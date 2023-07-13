Good Morning America to shine a national spotlight on Put-In-Bay

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Good Morning America (GMA) is about to give everyone a taste of island life in Ohio.

For those of us who live in Northwest Ohio, PIB is no secret. For the rest of the country, it’s a hidden gem about to get some national exposure.

From ferry boats to golf carts to seafood. Yes, America, there is an island in Ohio.

“When someone told me there was an island in Ohio, I was like, ‘Uh, are you sure you’re looking at the same Google Maps as I am?” joked Ike Ejiochi, a correspondent for Good Morning America.

He got the pick assignment to spend a whirlwind 48 hours on island time.

“They call it the Key West of the North. I completely understand why, to be honest, and my initial surprise there’s actually an island in Ohio, completely dispelled. I’m now caught. I’m bought in. You know what I mean? Literally, I was just talking to my friends and family, ‘You know what? We might have to plan a trip here next year.” said Ejiochi.

It’s all about the waves, the caves, and the local faves. GMA’s broadcast is set to showcase South Bass Island and Put-In-Bay Thursday, July 13, 2023.

