Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Gov. DeWine announces interstate electric vehicle charger locations

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced 27 new electric vehicle charging stations Thursday. Of the 27 announced, one is in Lucas County and one is in Hancock County
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the locations of the first round of interstate electric vehicle chargers Thursday.

DeWine announced the location of 27 new charging stations with all 27 along Ohio interstates. Two of the 27 stations that were announced Thursday will be located in Lucas and Hancock counties.

Both of those stations will be located at Pilot Travel Centers. The station in Lucas County will be at the Pilot Travel Center located at 5820 Hagman Road, near Alexis Road (SR 184) and I-75. The station in Hancock County will be at the Pilot Travel Center at 11471 State Route 613W near I-75 in Findlay.

DeWine announced the state will be awarding more than $18 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funds (NEVI). The charger in Lucas County will be receiving $746,700 and the one in Hancock County will receive $671,075.

The state of Ohio is expected to receive a total of $140 million in NEVI funds over the next five years. The funds will be used to support the installation of EV charging stations across the state.

The goal is to have at least one charging station for every 50 miles of road. The chargers will all be situated within one mile of the interstate so they are easily accessible for travelers. Each charging site will also include four charger ports with 150 kilowatts for each port.

In the fall, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will issue a second request for proposals to install an additional 16 charging stations.

According to an official with the Governor’s Office, the charging stations that were announced Thursday are expected to be fully operational next year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
A police officer was shot on i-70 in Columbus, Ohio, on July 6, 2023.
Manhunt for Columbus police shooting over, 2 arrested
These photos show Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder.
Juvenile suspects convicted in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens
Several agencies were searching for a missing 21-year-old man who fell off a 27 foot boat near...
Coast Guard calls off search for man who fell off boat near South Bass Island
The company website says the roller coaster reaches top speeds of 93 mph.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster

Latest News

Body camera footage shows the moments after a suspect accused of kidnapping an infant in Wood...
Man accused of kidnapping baby, crashing into home charged with aggravated murder
A water tower is seen at the south end of Findlay.
‘It’s confusion,’ water bill concerns flooding Findlay
Ohio implementing expanded EdChoice scholarship program
13abc First Alert weather
WATCH: Recapping Wednesday’s storms