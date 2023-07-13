Gov. DeWine announces interstate electric vehicle charger locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the locations of the first round of interstate electric vehicle chargers Thursday.

DeWine announced the location of 27 new charging stations with all 27 along Ohio interstates. Two of the 27 stations that were announced Thursday will be located in Lucas and Hancock counties.

Both of those stations will be located at Pilot Travel Centers. The station in Lucas County will be at the Pilot Travel Center located at 5820 Hagman Road, near Alexis Road (SR 184) and I-75. The station in Hancock County will be at the Pilot Travel Center at 11471 State Route 613W near I-75 in Findlay.

DeWine announced the state will be awarding more than $18 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funds (NEVI). The charger in Lucas County will be receiving $746,700 and the one in Hancock County will receive $671,075.

The state of Ohio is expected to receive a total of $140 million in NEVI funds over the next five years. The funds will be used to support the installation of EV charging stations across the state.

The goal is to have at least one charging station for every 50 miles of road. The chargers will all be situated within one mile of the interstate so they are easily accessible for travelers. Each charging site will also include four charger ports with 150 kilowatts for each port.

In the fall, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will issue a second request for proposals to install an additional 16 charging stations.

According to an official with the Governor’s Office, the charging stations that were announced Thursday are expected to be fully operational next year.

