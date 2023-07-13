LIVE: How much Ohio families can receive under expanded school voucher program
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers recently approved an expansion of the state’s EdChoice program that provides scholarships to families sending their children to private schools.
Previously, families earning 250% ($75,000 for a family of four) above the federal poverty level qualified for the whole scholarship amount. But now, families earning 450% ($130,000 for a family of four) above poverty qualify for the maximum amount.
Every family qualifies for some money, but the amount decreases incrementally for families earning above the maximum threshold.
See the breakdown of scaled scholarship amounts in the document below.
Eligibility and Scholarship Levels 23-24 by 13abc on Scribd
