Hydrogen hub project moving forward

According to an official in Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur's office, the proposal to create hydrogen power on the property of the David Besse Nuclear Power Plant ha
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The region is one step closer to possibly winning an award to become a hydrogen hub.

According to an official in Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur’s office, the proposal to create hydrogen power on the property of the David Besse Nuclear Power Plant has advanced to another round.

There were about 30 projects left and the Department of Energy said it would fund between six and 10 projects across the nation.

“This project has drawn the serious attention of the Department of Energy. By assembling an impressive public/private partnership for the proposal, we have put our best foot forward,” Kaptur said in a statement.

A decision by the Department of Energy is expected by the end of the year.

