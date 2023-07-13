‘It was trying to wrap me up’: Longest python caught in Florida is a 19-footer

NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News) - A group of friends in Florida have just broken a record by capturing the longest python in the state.

Even more astonishing, some of the guys never went python hunting before.

The hunters caught the longest python ever measured in Florida,19 feet exactly and 125 pounds. They said they wrestled it to the ground in order to capture it.

One of the hunters’ mothers described her reaction to the big catch.

“You know, you wake up to a text, that’s a picture of them, you know, with the friends draped with the snake across their shoulders. And you think ‘Well, that’s great.’ And then later the next morning, I got a video of Jake having to literally throw himself at the python and capture it by himself. And that’s when my heart stopped,” said Ana Waleri, Jake Waleri’s mother.

“And we were getting ourselves into a fight that was a little bit trickier than we first anticipated,” hunter Jake Waleri said.

“He took me a little too seriously. I always say whatever you do be the best at it. They really did it this time,” Ana Waleri said.

The python was believed to be probably in her late 20s.

“This one just blew me away when I came up to it and saw what he had caught,” said Stephen Gauta, one of the python hunters.

And it wasn’t easy. The net didn’t work, so Jake Waleri said he had to change up his technique.

“I originally walked up to it, thinking I could just come behind it and grab its head like a normal grab,” he said. “But then the snake went absolutely crazy. It was trying to wrap me up, trying to strangle me. And my friends, luckily, were able to pull it off. And you know, we were able to capture this thing safely.”

His friends had never even been python hunting before.

“I think they got the true Florida experience,” Jake Waleri said.

This snake was already measured by the Southwest Florida Conservancy and confirmed to be the longest ever captured in the state.

The conservancy said it wants to run some tests and find out more about her.

“They’re thinking that maybe because of how large this snake is and how old it is, could be in the first or second generation of pythons that moved into Big Cypress,” Gauta said.

After that, Jake Waleria and Gauta said they have plans of their own.

“We want to get a skull mount,” Gauta said.

Then they’ll donate the body so people can learn more from it.

“It’s really just about getting those first couple of pythons in the bag,” Gauta said. “And then once you get going, like this is only our third year python hunting, and I think this is pretty good progress.”

The snake may be a huge one, but the thickness isn’t quite where it would normally be. That means it was likely malnourished. If it had been fully nourished, it probably would have been a lot harder to wrestle to the ground.

The hunters are doing Florida a service by ridding the state of another python.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species that plague southern Florida. They are blamed for a devastating decline in native animals with whom they compete for food, most pronounced in places where the pythons have been established the longest, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

As part of an attempt to control the population of these large, invasive snakes, Florida has run a python challenge since 2013. Hunters have the chance to win prizes in this year’s program, which is happening Aug. 4 through Aug. 13.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WINK via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.