‘It’s confusion,’ water bill concerns flooding Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Findlay city council member says the water billing system is leaving some residents in the dark.

In December of 2021, the 2G network the city of Findlay used to transmit water consumption from homes to the billing office went offline.

“Starting in January of 2022 we estimated bills for all of our utility customers,” councilman Grant Russel who also sits on the city’s Water & Sewer Committee said.

Russel, who’s been on the city council since 2013, believes the estimates were accurate.

“You have estimated readings, and your consumption might have been over, might have been under, with that first new bill we have an accurate new reading, and we can now say they we undercharged you X amount of dollars or we overcharged you,” Russel said.

Russel does admit that the bills residents have been receiving are confusing.

“I look at my bill and I cannot figure it out for the life of me, and I understand what’s going on. So for the average citizen of Findlay who’s not paying attention to these types of things, that’s a challenge and I understand these things, it’s confusion,” Russel said.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn says they are now hearing from customers who have most recently had the new transmitter installed.

“So they may have been slightly overbilled, they may have been underbilled, unfortunately, we’re also finding that there were people that had a running toilet or a leak that we weren’t able to detect and unfortunately they’re responsible for that water bill, so we’re trying to work with them if suddenly they have a huge bill,” Muryn said.

Russel says a new billing system and updated software is on the way but they first need to finish installing the final 5,000 5G transmitters at residents’ homes.

“We decided to put our concentration on the transmitter project, and I think that was right because that gives us more accurate readings,” Russel said.

Local resident Evan Hartman says the city installed the new transmitter at his home in 2021, but says he keeps an eye on his water bill.

“I was seeing a lot of people talking about their bills going crazy, and lots of changes because of the new system. Actually, on the bills they pointed out that there’s this book number that they include on the top of the bill and if there’s an A at the end of it, I guess that means you actually have the new equipment already installed,” Hartman said.

The mayor also said you can contact the City of Findlay Utility Billing Office, 136 N. Blanchard Street if you have any questions or need help paying your bill. The office number is 419-424-7190.

