July 13th Weather Forecast

Rain Returns Saturday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with highs in the low to middle 80s. Patchy fog is possible tonight with a low in the low 60s. Friday will heat back up into the upper 80s with more humidity. There is a small chance of a shower or storm in the evening hours. Showers and storms are likely Friday night into Saturday. A few storms may become strong with gusty winds, but the severe weather threat remains low overall. Highs will be in the middle 80s over the weekend. Showers and storms are likely on Monday afternoon. Severe storms are possible depending on the timing of the cold front. Cooler and dry weather makes a return for the middle of next week.

