Local family works to educate people about service dogs

Gabrielle Segura and her dog Wilbur have been working together for the last year.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Service dogs provide life-changing support to people with disabilities and a local teen says that is exactly what her dog has done for her. But according to that teen, people who try to pass off fake service animals can make things tougher for real service animals and their handlers.

Gabrielle Segura and her dog Wilbur have been working together for the last year. She says Wilbur has made life so much easier but wants people to understand the boundaries when it comes to service animals.

Gabrielle Segura has a rare neuro-muscular disorder that affects her hands, feet and arms.

“He’s helpful if I need to go up and down stairs. He’s basically a railing for me. If I fall, he can help me up. He steadies me when I walk, if I drop something he helps pick it up,” Gabrielle Segura said.

Gabrielle Segura is a student at Ohio State and her parents say Wilbur gives her the freedom to live on campus and be out and about on her own.

“It’s life-changing. It’s genuinely amazing to watch her be independent and do her own thing,” Angie Segura, Gabrielle’s mother said.

Wilbur went through rigorous training and cost more than $20,000. Gabrielle Segura and her mom say while most people do the right thing, there are some who try to pass their dogs off as service animals.

“Real service dogs in the U.S. don’t have to have an ID or paperwork they have to show,” Gabrielle Segura said. “Establishments are able to ask two questions which is, ‘Is that a service dog?’ and ‘What tasks is that trained to help mitigate your disability?”

According to Gabrielle Segura, bad behavior from fake service animals is a problem.

“For it to be misbehaving, trying to get to him, pulling on a leash that is a huge distraction for Wilbur and it takes his focus off me where it needs to be 100% of the time,” Gabrielle Segura said.

Service dogs are very expensive, the Segura’s were able to raise the money for Wilbur through a golf tournament. Now, the family is working to help others get a service dog.

This year a golf tournament will be held at the White Pines Golf Course in Swanton on July 22 with the goal of raising money for service dogs. The tournament will be called Wilbur Does Good.

The tournament is still looking for teams, the cost to play will be $100 per person with teams consisting of four people. To sign up click here. To pay for the golf tournament, click here.

For more information on the golf tournament or Wilbur, click here.

