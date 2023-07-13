Longtime Lucas County Commissioner to retire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak is set to retire.

She plans to retire at the end of the year, one year before the end of her term. She’s served the county for more than two decades and was a Toledo City Council member before that.

Representatives for the county plan to release additional information shortly. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

