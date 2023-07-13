Man accused of kidnapping baby, crashing into home charged with aggravated murder

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of kidnapping an infant in Wood County, leading police on a chase, then crashing into the side of a home is facing charges after police say he killed the infant.

Police say a 7-month-old baby girl was killed when Jonathan Baker, 23, crashed into the side of a home at full-speed in Tiffin last month. He’s now facing an Aggravated Murder charge.

According to the 911 call, the North Baltimore Police Chief responded to a domestic dispute and said Baker was homicidal and suicidal, threatening the child’s life. Baker was in a relationship with the baby’s mother.

The baby’s mother was tracking the suspect’s location through her phone, which eventually helped authorities find him. Police had an indication the man may have been armed because his location showed he had been at a firearms store in Findlay earlier in the day.

The audio from the 911 call includes a moment where the suspect had called the baby’s mother while he was on the run.

“Anything you’d like to say to me before I say my goodbyes?” the suspect asked. The mother is heard pleading for her boyfriend to bring her baby back. He also claimed to have killed the baby during the phone call.

An off-duty officer spotted the yellow Camaro the suspect was driving and alerted authorities of its location. Police tried to pull the vehicle over but the suspect led officers on a chase. He eventually accelerated at a high speed and veered off the road, hitting a house on Sandusky Street at full-speed.

Authorities surrounded the vehicle and broke the back window to get the baby out. Police say the 7-month-old was bleeding and had shallow breathing. The suspect was extricated from the vehicle and both were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The infant died from her injuries. Baker suffered what police described as critical injuries.

