Metroparks Meetup: Restoring the Audubon Islands

You may not realize it, but there are numerous islands along the Maumee River. The Audubon Islands lie between Perrysburg and Maumee in the middle of the river, and they’re an important wildlife habitat.

“The Ohio EPA determined that this portion of the river between the Maumee-Perrysburg bridge and I-75 wasn’t meeting the standards for healthy habitat,” said Zurijanne Carter, Deputy Chief Natural Resources Officer with Toledo Metroparks.

As a result, the Metroparks are planning a major restoration effort. In addition to being a designated state nature preserve and important bird area, historically the islands were also utilized by Native Americans.

“We discovered, inadvertently, the Native American remains on the island,” added Carter. “We’ve worked with tribes to repatriate those remains.”

Since 1963, erosion has removed 20 acres of land from the Audubon Islands. The hope is to slow that process while improving the habitat for fish and other aquatic species, including our beloved walleye. Planning for this project goes all the way back to 2018, and it’s 100% funded by a $3.6 million grant from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

“We’re anticipating that construction will begin in early 2024, and then will continue throughout the year with likely some restoration plantings and other activities wrapping up in 2025,” explained Jenny Keffer, an engineer with Verdantas, the company that drew up designs for the project.

Construction will not impact boat traffic on the river, but a temporary causeway will be built from White Street Park in Maumee. “The intent is that it will be relatively low near water level so large storm events will overtop it,” Keffer told us. “It will have culverts in place to help flow move through and allow fish passage during the activities.”

A public open house regarding this project is set for Thursday, July 13th from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Maumee Branch Library. Members of the public are encouraged to attend the meeting on Thursday to share their ideas and learn more about the restoration project. For more information, you can also check out this link: https://metroparkstoledo.com/preservation/audubon-islands-restoration/

