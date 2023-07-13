Birthday Club
Month-long nationwide manhunt for alleged murderer ends in Toledo

According to an official with the Everett Police Department, Shawntea Grimes Hamilton was...
Grimes Hamilton is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Wilson on June 10.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The nationwide manhunt for a woman accused of murdering a man in Everett, Washington June 10 came to an end when she was arrested Tuesday in Toledo.

According to an official with the Everett Police Department, Shawntea Grimes Hamilton was arrested Tuesday in Toledo after over a month on the run. Grimes Hamilton is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Wilson on June 10.

In the early morning of June 10, officers with the Everett Police Department were called to an apartment building after a neighbor reported hearing shuffling and then three loud pops. When officers arrived on the scene, they did not find anything suspicious outside and attempted to contact the apartment but did not receive a response.

The reporting caller said the neighbor was moving out and believed something may have fallen. Hours later, officers were called about a vehicle with what appeared to be a bullet hole about half a block from the original call. The original caller also called the police back when they woke up to report a bullet hole in their home.

Detectives with the Everett Police Major Crime Unit are en route to Ohio to interview Grimes Hamilton and handle extradition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

