One critically injured in brawl, hit-and-run at Maumee Pizza Hut

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a brawl and hit-and-run at the Pizza Hut on Chesterfield Lane in Maumee.

According to an official on the scene, two Pizza Hut employees got into an argument Wednesday evening, following the argument, one worker hit the other with a vehicle and then fled the scene.

A police officer witnessed the guy being struck by a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

the suspect in the vehicle is still on the run but officers believe they have identified the suspect.

