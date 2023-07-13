Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

One critically injured in brawl, hit-and-run at Maumee Pizza Hut

According to an official on the scene, two Pizza Hut employees got into an argument Wednesday...
According to an official on the scene, two Pizza Hut employees got into an argument Wednesday evening, following the argument, one worker hit the other with a vehicle and then fled the scene.(13abc)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a brawl and hit-and-run at the Pizza Hut on Chesterfield Lane in Maumee.

According to an official on the scene, two Pizza Hut employees got into an argument Wednesday evening, following the argument, one worker hit the other with a vehicle and then fled the scene.

A police officer witnessed the guy being struck by a vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

the suspect in the vehicle is still on the run but officers believe they have identified the suspect.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors and witnesses told 13 Action News the crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
Police identify couple killed when car crashed into Oregon house
Wynter Cole Smith's body was found on Detroit's east side on July 5, 2023.
Missing 2-year-old from Lansing found dead, police say
A police officer was shot on i-70 in Columbus, Ohio, on July 6, 2023.
Manhunt for Columbus police shooting over, 2 arrested
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
Summerfield KOA campground closes swimming pond permanently
These photos show Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder.
Juvenile suspects convicted in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens

Latest News

Metroparks Meetup: Restoring the Audubon Islands
Metroparks Meetup: Restoring the Audubon Islands
The gunman has allegedly robbed seven stores in the last few weeks.
Toledo PD: Serial robbery suspect targeting area businesses
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers keeping drivers safe on the roads
Both directions of Route 2 near Lucas/Ottawa county line shut down due to crash
First Alert Weather Day 7/12/23
First Alert Weather Day Through 2am Thursday