Oregon Boomfest scheduled for July 15

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Oregon Boomfest is scheduled for July 15 and will feature a performance from Scott Stapp, the voice of Creed, fun games, arts and crafts and fireworks.

Boomfest will be starting at 3 p.m. at Oak Shade Grove. The event will include a cornhole tournament, arts and crafts show, interactive gaming trailer, inflatable obstacle course, face painting and miniature golf. There will also be musical performances from Scott Stapp, Arctic Clam and Distant Cousinz.

At dusk, there will be a fireworks show to honor Independence Day. Admission to the event will be free but parking will cost $10 cash.

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) will be offering a discounted trip to the event. TARTA will be running a shuttle from Starr Elementary to Oak Shade Grove every 20 minutes beginning at 2:20 p.m. The final trip from the elementary school will leave at 10 p.m. and the last bus leaving Oak Shade Grove will depart at 10:50 p.m.

TARTA will be charging $1.50 per ride or $3 for a day pass.

